The Indianapolis Colts were already eliminated from the playoffs entering Week 17. Then, they fell 23-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, dropping to 8-8.

For veteran Philip Rivers, this could be the end of the road. He acknowledged that fact after the game. Rivers did so while also noting he has no regrets, via WISH-TV.

“If this was the last one, I don't have any regrets about coming back,” Rivers said. “Other than us not winning. It has been an absolute blast for three weeks. I'd do it all again. It has been absolutely awesome. If it's the last one, it's the last one. I got three bonus games that I never saw coming, I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity.”

WATCH: Philip Rivers chokes up talking about having possibly played his last game. "It's been an absolute blast… I'd do it all again."

The quarterback said that he is on board with whatever the Colts decide to do at quarterback in Week 18. Indianapolis may prefer to see what they have in youngster Riley Leonard rather than trot Rivers back out there after being eliminated. If Week 17 was his swan song, Rivers is going out with his head held high.

Against the Jaguars, Rivers completed 17-of-30 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His three starts with the Colts have resulted in 544 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

While three losses wasn't how Rivers wanted to go out, playing NFL football in 2025 seemed to be an improbable task. He hadn't played since 2020. Still, the Colts gave him a chance, and Rivers did the most of what he could with it.

If this is the end of the quarterback's journey, he is trying to be at peace with it. Rivers has spent a lifetime in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowl nominations along the way.