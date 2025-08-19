On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts stirred up their fanbase by naming Daniel Jones the team's starting quarterback instead of Anthony Richardson. Jones was brought in last season after the disastrous conclusion of his New York Giants tenure and appears to have done enough during training camp to convince the coaching staff that he deserves the starting job.

In fact, not only that, but the Colts apparently plan to give Jones plenty of leeway to learn and make mistakes on the job.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen is not planning for this to be a short-term arrangement for Daniel Jones,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“He's the starting QB for the season,” Steichen said, per Schefter. “I don’t want to have a short leash on that.”

It likely won't be music to the ears of Colts fans who are hoping to see the team continue to give reps to Anthony Richardson, whom the team selected back in 2023 out of the University of Florida.

The Colts go with experience

Article Continues Below

Richardson has been a mixed bag so far in his NFL career, at times displaying the immense arm talent and athletic ability that had some fans comparing him to reigning league MVP Josh Allen when he was drafted, but also at times becoming easy pickings for opposing defensive backs looking to add an interception or two to their resume.

Jones, meanwhile, had a cataclysmic end to his tenure with the Giants, but has proven capable of providing competent quarterback play earlier in his NFL career, which is what the Colts will be banking on from him this year.

With this move, the Colts seem to be intent on trying to compete right now, and going with the option at quarterback whom they feel gives them a better chance of doing so. Trotting Richardson out would signal a desire to build for the long-term future, even if it means enduring more growing pains in the upcoming season.

In any case, Jones will be under center when the Colts take the field for the first time in 2025 on September 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.