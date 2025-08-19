On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts officially named Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for the upcoming NFL season. Jones beat out youngster Anthony Richardson, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and who has had a mixed bag of an NFL career so far.

With the news that Jones would be the starter, some fans were wondering whether the Colts may look to trade Richardson and try to address other areas of need on their roster.

However, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN recently poured cold water on those rumors.

“The Colts have publicly said Anthony Richardson did not need to win the quarterback battle to have a future in Indianapolis,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

He did, however, add that “the Colts now will be required to make a decision on Richardson’s fifth-year team option for the 2027 season.”

Meanwhile, Zak Keefer of The Athletic echoed a similar sentiment, noting that “(Colts general manager) Chris Ballard was adamant to me in a convo this summer that no matter what happens this season — whether Anthony Richardson starts or not — the team is not giving up on him.”

Did the Colts get it right?

The last time we saw Daniel Jones on a football field was when his stint with the New York Giants crashed and burned last year, leading to his subsequent release from the team and signing with the Colts.

It was a far cry when the days when Jones looked like a promising up and coming quarterback in the NFL landscape, leading New York on a surprise playoff run in the 2022-23 season.

Richardson, meanwhile, has had quite the unique NFL career so far. When he's cooking, there's no denying his immense talent and potential. However, decision making and accuracy have been a major issue for the former Florida Gators star thus far, and it's possible that the team believes he would be better suited starting this year on the bench for that reason.

In any case, the Colts have one more preseason game to go before they kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins on September 7, with Jones under center.