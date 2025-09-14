The Indianapolis Colts will likely be without one of their brightest young defenders when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Defensive end Laiatu Latu, who has quickly emerged as a difference-maker on the Colts’ defensive line, is dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered “unlikely to play”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the injury is “not a major one”, but the team intends to take the cautious route. Latu was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after being limited in Friday’s practice, following two straight days of sitting out. While his progress was enough to leave a glimmer of hope, the Colts appear unwilling to risk aggravating the injury early in the season.

The decision underscores just how valuable Latu has become in a short span. Drafted to bolster Indy’s pass rush, the second-year defensive end has shown flashes of dominance and quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff. Sitting him against Denver is less about doubt in his toughness and more about ensuring his availability for the long grind of the season.

For the Colts, his absence will force others to step up. Defensive linemen like Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo will shoulder heavier responsibilities against a Broncos offense that has had its share of struggles but still carries threats. Indianapolis’ defense has leaned on depth before, and this week will be another test of that rotation.

Though losing Latu for a game is a setback, the bigger picture remains encouraging. The hamstring issue isn’t expected to sideline him long-term, and with careful management, he should return to action soon. For now, the Colts are choosing to protect one of their most promising defensive playmakers rather than push him into a Week 2 matchup that could cost more down the line.