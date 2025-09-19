The Indianapolis Colts have looked great to begin the 2025-26 campaign thanks to Daniel Jones playing high-caliber football under center. Tyler Warren is another key player who has helped the team to its 2-0 start to the season, as he's emerging as a legitimate weapon as a rookie. However, Indy may be without Warren in the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis released its latest practice report, which revealed that the 23-year-old tight end is officially questionable with a toe injury. Tyler Warren did not practice on Wednesday, but he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, his status for Sunday's contest is unclear.

Colts WR Josh Downs is off the injury report; TE Tyler Warren is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/7ho2TUO3P3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warren, who was the Colts' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has flashed major potential to begin his NFL career. Through two games played, he's recorded 11 receptions for 155 yards. Indy will surely miss Tyler Warren if he is ruled out for the next game due to a toe injury. His availability will likely remain unknown until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, September 21, which is set for 1 p.m. EST. But it is good news that he was at least participating in the team's previous two practices.

If Warren is unable to play, then the Colts would rely on Mo Alie-Cox in the tight end position. Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory could also see some opportunities behind Ali-Cox. However, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. would likely be the biggest benefactor in targets if Tyler Warren ends up not playing.

Sunday's game against the Titans will be the Colts' first away game of the season. It will also be the first matchup of the year against an AFC South divisional opponent. A win keeps Indianapolis undefeated. But expectations should be for the Tennessee to come out swinging as the club seeks its first win in the 2025-26 campaign.