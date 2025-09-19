Daniel Jones is having a great start this season with the Indianapolis Colts, leading the team to two consecutive wins. The seventh-year pro is looking as good as ever, and if he maintains this success throughout the entire season, Dan Orlovsky sees a potential MVP for Jones.

During a guest appearance on “Yahoo Sports Daily,” Orlovsky claimed that if the 28-year-old quarterback continues to play well, he could be in the MVP conversation by the end of the season. The famed NFL analyst likes the situation Daniel Jones is in with the Colts and explains how Jones can continue to play at a high level, even if he is a little skeptical right now.

“Is it sustainable? I'm 50/50 on this because I've seen Daniel play for a long time, and I've seen, in multiple situations, him not really perform in certain situations,” said Orlovsky. “But then I'm going, ‘Well, this is a new one,' and so far it's been awesome…. Daniel is not going to be Comeback Player of the Year; he'll be in the MVP conversation if he continues to play like this. It's not being hyperbolic.”

"[Daniel Jones will] be in the MVP conversation if he continues to play like this."@danorlovsky7 said it'll be a CAREER year for Danny Dimes if he keeps things up 😳 (via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/gxqeDxX0YA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 19, 2025

Through two games played with the Colts, Daniel Jones has thrown for 588 passing yards and two touchdowns while owning a 71.4% completion percentage. His 9.4 yards per attempt lead the league in that category. He's also scored three rushing touchdowns to begin the season as well. Jones is playing incredibly efficiently, which is surprising to many based on how his tenure with the New York Giants ended.

The Colts signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. He became a free agent after the Giants released him after 10 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Jones did sign on to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. However, he never saw the field. Daniel Jones' signing with Indianapolis gave him a fresh start to his career.

He'll aim to continue his success in Week 3 when the Colts take on AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. Indy aims to remain undefeated while Tennessee hopes to earn its first win of the season.