The Indianapolis Colts head into their Week 3 divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans with concerns surrounding two of their most productive offensive weapons. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Josh Downs both missed Wednesday’s practice, raising questions about their availability for Sunday’s clash at Nissan Stadium.

Warren, who has quickly emerged as one of the most impactful rookies in the NFL, was sidelined with a toe injury. Through two games, the first-round pick has recorded 11 receptions for 155 yards, leading all NFL tight ends in receiving yards. His 14.1 yards per catch has given quarterback Daniel Jones a reliable downfield option while also contributing as an essential blocker in the run game. Warren’s presence has been cardinal in a Colts offense that currently ranks second in the league in passing yards.

Downs, meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle injury. A steady contributor since entering the league in 2023, the 5’9” slot receiver has been a consistent target for Jones this season. Downs has caught 8 of 11 targets for 63 yards through two games, averaging 7.9 yards per reception. His ability to extend drives has been especially valuable, as he has built a reputation for effectiveness on third downs. Downs is coming off a six-catch performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Their absences come at a time when the Colts are off to their best start in over a decade. Indianapolis is 2-0 for the first time since 2009, after a 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and a narrow 29-28 victory against the Broncos. Jones has looked rejuvenated in his first season with the team, and Warren’s early breakout has been a big reason why.

The Colts released their first official injury report of the week with Warren and Downs both listed as DNP (Did Not Participate). Defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (illness) participated in practice on a limited basis, while cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), running back Tyler Goodson (elbow), and linebacker Austin Ajiake (throat) were all full participants.

Ward, who missed Week 2 due to concussion symptoms, was back in full practice on Wednesday, a major boost for a Colts secondary that struggled in his absence. Latu, who missed last week’s contest with a hamstring injury, was limited, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday.

The matchup against Tennessee presents opportunities for the Colts’ defense. The Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, have allowed 11 sacks through two games. With Indy’s defensive front featuring Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam alongside interior pressure, the pass rush could be a deciding factor if Latu can contribute.

The Colts and Titans will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville.