The Indianapolis Colts won a huge game on Sunday in Germany, over the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts defeated Atlanta in overtime, 31-25. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a monster game, with 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Taylor now has the most rushing touchdowns in Colts franchise history, with 65. He also has the longest touchdown run in franchise history, as he raced to an 83-yard touchdown score in the contest. That run came in the fourth quarter.

Taylor passed legendary running back Edgerrin James on the franchise's rushing touchdown list. James played for Indianapolis from 1999-2005.

“To be named amongst those legends, it means a lot,” Taylor said after the game, per The Athletic. “I don't take it for granted…..it's the guys around you who support you.”

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor after making history — again. “To be named amongst those legends, it means a lot.” His 65 rushing TDs are the most in franchise history and his 83-yard TD run is the longest in franchise history. Edgerrin James and other HOFers came before him. pic.twitter.com/Gmg6uHZP8P — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 9, 2025

The Colts improved to 8-2 on the season with the win over Atlanta. It was a brutally physical game, as Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was seen with a bloody mouth at one point.

Taylor ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime, for his third rushing score of the day.

Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to victory against the Falcons

Taylor's performance on Sunday will be remembered as one of the greatest efforts by a running back in team history. He carried the ball a whopping 32 times in the contest, and fought for every yard.

“As the game unfolded, you realize how much you have to depend on each other…..and I think that's what we did,” Taylor added when speaking to reporters. “It was a three phase, full effort. That's the kind of games you live for.”

Indianapolis posted 323 rushing yards against Atlanta, relying on ground and pound football. Taylor led the way with his 244 yards. Colts quarterback Jones finished the game with 53 yards rushing, to go with 255 passing yards.

The Colts have a bye before playing the Kansas City Chiefs on November 23.