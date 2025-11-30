SAN FRANCISCO– Former Golden State Warrior and three-time NBA Champion Kevon Looney returns to the Bay Area after his departure in free agency this past offseason. Ahead of the matchup between the Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, the center beloved by his old teammates, coaches, and Dub Nation spoke to the media about his first game back in Chase Center since signing a two-year, $16 million contract with New Orleans.

“I had this game circled,” Looney said with a gigantic picture of him celebrating the Warriors' 2018 NBA championship while spraying a big bottle of champagne around the locker room.

“Really excited to see everybody again, play in front of Warriors fans again, always a lot of fun. Got a little bit more anxiety for a regular-season game than normal, so a lot of jitters. But I'm excited.”

The reception for Looney in his return will be befitting of a player who spent a decade of their career with a team and helped them to multiple titles. To celebrate his return, every fan in Chase Center will receive a custom blue and gold “Loooooooon” pin.

“I know exactly how they will react,” Kerr said when asked how he expects the fans to greet the beloved center. “Everything Loon meant to us… Our fans are well aware of the impact he made on and off the court. He's been a fan favorite for a long time, so he's going to get an amazing reception tonight. I'm really looking forward to it.”

In ten seasons and 599 games with Golden State, Looney averaged 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 points. The veteran center shone the brightest in the Warriors' 21-22 title run, collecting 22 rebounds in Golden State's close-out game against the Memphis Grizzlies and averaging 7.5 rebounds in the finals versus the Boston Celtics.

Looney's emotional departure

While Looney's return to Chase Center will be met with love and applause, his departure from Golden State was a little bit sour. After signing with the Pelicans, who offered more money and years than Golden State could feasibly provide, Looney shared how he felt somewhat slighted by some of the team's rotational choices.

“I guess,” Looney told Thompson II when he asked him if starting Quinten Post in the postseason was the final straw for him.

“I wouldn't say it like that, but it was anybody but me it seemed like at this point. It wasn't no one moment. Even this year, probably the playoffs. We going up against Steven Adams. This is what I do. They're not really giving me the chance to really let me do what I do… It's like, ‘All right, y'all don't trust me? I thought y'all trusted me.' They put me at the end in Game 7, it's like why'd we have to wait for that point?”

Article Continues Below

Kerr himself admitted yanking Looney in and out of the rotation was always difficult, citing when he had to break Looney's 289 consecutive games played streak back in March 2024, describing it as “one of the hardest nights” in his 12 years of coaching.

For Looney, it seems like that sourness has melted away.

“It was no hard feelings,” Looney said. “10 years, I had a lot of great memories, more great than bad. There was times when I probably didn't deserve an opportunity, and the coaching staff put me out there. So it kind of all balances out. It's all love. Those guys are like my family… All I think about is all the winning we did.”

Looney's legacy in Golden State

Looney won't be remembered in the same air as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or Kevin Durant. But he will be remembered as one of the guys who helped make those stars shine brighter. Golden State does not win in 2022 without Looney's defense, his rebounding, and his leadership.

A reporter asked Looney how he wants to be remembered by Dub Nation. And the beloved veteran center gave a very Kevon Looney answer.

“So many memories that come through when I think about my time here,” Looney reflected. “But I'd just like to be remembered as being a tough guy. A guy that showed up every night. A guy that never complained about anything. Whatever I was asked to do, I went out there and tried to do my best. That's kind of how I want to be remembered.”