On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor for a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. To say that the 76ers' injury report is a rough one for this game would be an understatement, as Philadelphia will be without several key players in this one, including Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. Here's everything we know about the playing statuses of Philadelphia's key players for Sunday.

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76ers' injury situation vs the Blazers

For Sunday evening's game against Portland, Joel Embiid will remain out with an oblique strain, while Paul George continues serving his league suspension. Tyrese Maxey will also remain out with a finger strain suffered last week, while Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss this one due to a left elbow sprain.

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Meanwhile, big man Andre Drummond is questionable with back spasms, while Dalen Terry is also questionable with a left shoulder impingement. Adem Bona is questionable with back injury management, while Jabari Walker is out due to an illness.

For Portland, Shaedon Sharpe will remain out with a right fibula stress reaction, while Robert Williams III is questionable with knee injury management.

The 76ers are trying desperately to maintain their spot in the Eastern Conference standings, but they have slipped all the way down to ninth due to a winning streak by the Atlanta Hawks. With Embiid's health not seeming to get any better, and Maxey now sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks, some have floated the possibility of the 76ers embracing a full-on tank for the rest of the season, just as they did last year, which culminated in them drafting VJ Edgecombe.

Tipoff for the matchup vs the Blazers is set for 6:00 pm ET.