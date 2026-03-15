Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history recently, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's streak of consecutive games scoring at least 20 points. The next game after breaking the record, the incredible streak found itself in serious danger.

The reigning NBA MVP was well below the 20-point mark deep into the fourth quarter of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, as he has done time and time again during the streak, he turned it on in the final 12 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander eventually drained a jumper with a foul over Anthony Edwards late in the fourth before sinking the free throw to get to 20 points for the 128th consecutive game.

The Thunder already had the game in hand, and SGA checked out to a roaring ovation to watch his squad close out a 116-103 win over its Western Conference rivals.

Gilgeous-Alexander had just 10 points entering the fourth quarter, so he had to really ratchet things up in order to keep the historic streak going.

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While he did still get to 20 points, it was far from Gilgeous-Alexander's best performance in the win over Minnesota on Sunday. The MVP favorite shot just 7-for-22 from the field to get to his 20 points, but he did add 10 assists in the process.

This is a big win in the standings for the Thunder, who are still trying to escape the Spurs for the top seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. With the Pistons struggling a bit at the top of the Eastern Conference, the top seed in the West very likely means home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most consistent forces in basketball all season long and for the past few years, and this streak is a perfect example of that. Even on his bad days, he can keep it going, and that's exactly what he showed on Sunday.