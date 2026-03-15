The Cincinnati Bengals came into the 2026 offseason feeling a sense of urgency. Cincinnati let another season slip through their fingers after Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury. He missed a large chunk of the regular season, and the Bengals could not win games without him. The Bengals need to do everything in their power to add talent around Burrow. If they don't, the 2026 season could end up as another missed opportunity.

Cincinnati deserves credit for being active during the first week of NFL free agency. The Bengals made a handful of big additions, headlined by signing Boye Mafe to a three-year contract worth $60 million. Mayfe will help make up for the loss of Trey Hendrickson, who signed with the Ravens.

The Bengals also beefed up the interior of the defensive line by adding Jonathan Allen on a two-year contract. They also replaced free safety Geno Stone with Bryan Cook from the Chiefs.

It is great to see Cincinnati pour so many resources into their defense, especially given how they've struggled over the past two seasons. But the Bengals need to keep building their defense after last week's big additions.

One player stands out as the next big move the Bengals should make during NFL free agency.

Cincinnati needs to add a veteran linebacker during free agency

The Bengals have yet to address linebacker during NFL free agency.

Cincinnati has some young talent at the position, so it makes sense that other position groups got some love first. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter should form the backbone of Cincinnati's defense moving forward. Meanwhile, veteran Oren Burks should also play a big role in 2026.

It is good that the Bengals have a few long-term answers at the position. But these youngsters did not play well enough in 2025.

Cincinnati fielded a terrible defense in 2025, allowing a whopping 380.9 total yards per game during the regular season. Only the Commanders were worse at 384 total yards per game.

The run defense unit was especially poor, allowing the league's worst yards per game average at 147.1.

There is some reason for optimism heading into 2026. Both Carter and Knight could take steps forward after gaining another offseason of experience. But the Bengals may not be willing to bank on those improvements alone.

Ultimately, the Bengals could really use a veteran linebacker on a one-year contract to offer some stability. One veteran AFC linebacker could be the right man for the job.

Matt Milano could be the best fit for the Bengals in 2026

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Bills veteran Matt Milano could be an excellent fit on the Bengals.

Milano has nine years of NFL experience and could become a mentor to Cincinnati's young linebacking group. That veteran experience could still be an asset during practices if Milano gets hurt, or if one of his pupils earns a starting job over him.

Speaking of injuries, Milano struggled with a pectoral strain during the 2025 season. Milano eventually returned to the field, but he never truly seemed healthy.

If the Bengals do sign him, they may need to manage his reps during practice to keep him fresh for Sundays.

One of the most appealing part of signing Milano is getting him on a one-year contract. Spotrac estimates he is worth roughly $4.6 million on a one-year deal, which is definitely in Cincinnati's price range.

Other top linebackers, like Bobby Okereke, are projected to want a long-term contract for more money than Milano. Those players could be a trap for the Bengals.

Milano is a known commodity who could bring stability to Cincinnati's defense for pennies on the dollar. He has experience at multiple linebacker positions and, theoretically, could start at any one of them.

Cincinnati would also love Milano's coverage skills, which could allow him to play on any down.

The Bengals need to pounce on Milano before another team scoops him up.