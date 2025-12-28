With a 23-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved to 12-4 on the season. In the process, head coach Liam Coen has made NFL history.

Coen became the first first-year head coach to win 12+ games following a season in which his franchise won four or fewer the previous season, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. His head coaching debut will be considered amongst the best in league history.

The Jaguars were certainly hoping for an explosive start based on how Coen entered the franchise. Originally seeming like he'd turn down the offer, Jacksonville changed their front office structure and put on a full court press to hire Coen. Their plan has work, and now the Jaguars' arrow is pointing severely up.

There is still one more week of the regular season and then playoffs to go through. Coen and the Jags will be judged by their season at large. Still, their 12 wins are the franchise's most since 2005. Jacksonville's new leader didn't take long to change the team's identity.

An offensive coordinator originally, Coen has taken the Jaguars to new heights. With their 23 points in Week 17, Jacksonville has now scored 433 points on the season. That is the most in franchise history for a Jaguars team that began in 2011. Entering Week 18, Jacksonville ranks 14th in total offense, averaging 336.4 yards per game.

For the Jaguars to be successful in the playoffs, they'll need their offense to keep shining. But whatever happens to close out their season, Jacksonville has found their leader. Coen has started off his tenure hot and looks poised to lead the Jaguars into a new era of winning football.