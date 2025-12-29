The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the best surprises of the 2025 NFL season. Jacksonville is 12-4 headed into Week 18 and is on a seven-game winning streak. They have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have already clinched a playoff berth. It helps when your franchise quarterback is playing some of the best football in his career.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence joined an exclusive club after passing an impressive milestone in Week 17. Lawrence joined Josh Allen (2023-25), Kyler Murray (2020), and Cam Newton (2015) as the only QBs in NFL history to have 25+ passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns in a single season, per Ryan O'Halloran.

Lawrence has been on a heater for several weeks now, willing the Jaguars to multiple important wins. On Sunday, the veteran quarterback was most dangerous when running the football.

Lawrence went 23-of-37 passing for 263 yards and one interception. However, he added eight carries for 26 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Jacksonville's franchise QB has already posted career highs in rushing yards (348) and rushing touchdowns (nine) this season. He also has passing stats that rival the height of the Doug Pederson era.

The Jaguars are thriving during Liam Coen's first season as head coach. Coen became the first first-year head coach to win 12+ games following a season in which his franchise won four or fewer games the year prior, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coen's leadership has changed the trajectory of the franchise and even helped the team overcome major setbacks during the 2025 season. First-round pick Travis Hunter is on injured reserve, but the Jaguars haven't skipped a beat.

Now Jacksonville will try to keep their momentum alive during the final week of the regular season. If they get a little help, they could even be the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye.

Regardless of where Jacksonville lands in the final standings, any sort of postseason success would be a huge step forward for the organization.

Next up for the Jaguars is an easy Week 18 matchup against the lowly Titans.