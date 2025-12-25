The Jacksonville Jaguars catapulted into the conversation for the AFC's top seed ahead of Christmas. All after topping the top-seeded Denver Broncos in epic fashion Sunday. The upset has Trevor Lawrence repositioned for another NFL Playoffs appearance for the third time in his career.

But in reaching this pinnacle, first-year head coach Liam Coen needed to open things up more.

Coen, an offensive whiz from the Sean McVay coaching tree, has ascended Lawrence — to the point he's living up to his immense NFL Draft hype. So how has “T-Law” and the Jaguars offense reached this point? He explained it to reporters Wednesday.

“We’ve been able to maximize it the last few weeks, and be in a good play versus the right coverage, the right defense, and have answers. It’s on us too as players to learn all this stuff because it puts more on your plate, but come Sunday, it helps you,” Lawrence said.

Jaguars trending up in playoffs chase

New momentum is igniting in Duval County.

The Jaguars' takedown of Denver pulled off more than an eventual playoff sealing scenario (Colts loss sealed spot for Jags). Jacksonville is now thinking home field advantage.

The franchise hasn't seen that scenario since the 1999 season — when Mark Brunell and Jimmy Smith spearheaded the franchise. Lawrence was also an infant during that 14-2 season. Jacksonville, however, lost all three of its games to eventual AFC champion and rival the Tennessee Titans.

Now, Jacksonville is trending up ahead of the playoffs. Yet still needs multiple external factors to seal the top seed.

Denver remains in the hunt, but a Broncos loss this week or next hurts their chances for the No. 1. New England is another in the hunt for home field advantage. But a loss in either Week 17 or 18 ruins the Patriots' chances there.

The Jags can force teams to visit North Florida by winning out — and hoping one of the above situations takes fold.