The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high into their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, coming off a big road win over the Denver Broncos over the weekend. That win pushed the Jaguars to 11-4 on the season, and still in contention to not only win the AFC South, but also the number one overall seed in the AFC as a whole.

Unfortunately, on Christmas Day, the Jaguars got some unfortunate injury news pertaining to the stretch run of the season.

“Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis is set to undergo foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season, per sources. After eight seasons in Dallas, Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Jacksonville in March and had two interceptions in 12 games for the AFC South leaders,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Lewis has been a key piece for the Jaguars this year, and his absence will certainly be felt by the Jacksonville secondary moving forward for the rest of the 2025 season.

The good news for the Jaguars is that they have a relatively light schedule for the rest of the way, with games against the Colts and the lowly Tennessee Titans on the horizon. However, they could certainly benefit from having Lewis back out in the lineup once the playoffs get underway and the competition increases tenfold, as well as the magnitude of offenses they will be forced to defend.

In any case, the Jaguars and Colts are slated to kick things off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET from Indianapolis.