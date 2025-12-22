The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t mind the skepticism. In fact, they’re feeling cocky enough to talk a little postgame trash. And Trevor Lawrence is finally living up to the pre-draft hype, resulting in the Jaguars becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It has taken some time. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft suffered through an awful rookie season with 17 interceptions. He bounced back with 25 touchdown passes and only eight picks in year two.

But the next two years were bad, and he entered this season with a career record of 22-38.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence becoming a beast?

We have to pump the brakes a little bit. We’re basically talking about a four-game hot streak. Lawrence has thrown 12 touchdown passes with no interceptions in that stretch. He threw for over 1,000 yards in those games, and the Jaguars have won them all.

And he also has two rushing scores with 112 rushing yards over the last four contests.

But before we anoint Lawrence as the next elite NFL quarterback, take a step back and look at his 60.0 completion percentage. That would be his lowest mark since his rookie year.

And before the four-game heater, Lawrence offered a three-interception embarrassment in an overtime win over the Cardinals. It gave him six picks with only five touchdowns over a four-game stretch.

So, which four-game stretch do you buy? They came back to back.

However, one thing that clearly stands out is the Jaguars’ season record. They are 11-4 and just whipped the pants off of Sean Payton and the Broncos’ so-called tough defense.

That has to count for something. And Lawrence has earned some praise, according to AP News.

“I feel like I’m seeing it really well,” Lawrence said before the Broncos game. “I think I’m throwing it well. Offensively, in general, it’s never about one guy. As an offense, we’re really synced up right now, especially in the passing game and protecting up front.

“We all have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. It seems like we’ve got the ball rolling the last few weeks, so it feels good.”

After beating the Broncos, Lawrence took a ride on the Jaguars’ hype train, according to AP News.

“I feel great with our offense right now, what we’re able to do, the passing game, guys are making plays, giving them opportunities down the field, and we’re protecting well,” Lawrence said. “We’re doing a lot of things well. We just got to not take it for granted.”

QB Trevor Lawrence has his coach’s backing

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen seems to be growing fond of Lawrence.

“He’s doing it all,” Coen said. “He’s doing everything that you want your guy to be doing, and he’s doing it at a high level right now.”

But he’s also quick to point out the overall picture of what the Jaguars are building.

“As you’re building, you just have to make sure you’re doing right by the whole place and putting the best 11 out there,” Coen said. “Individual success is extremely important to us. You want every player to get what they truly deserve and earn. … But it has to come back to the team first.

“Ultimately, everything we’re trying to do is to do that. Put the team first, protect the team, and give ourselves the best chance to go win on Sunday.”

WR Jakobi Meyers has boosted Trevor Lawrence

It’s not a coincidence that Lawrence has gotten better since the trade that brought Meyers from the Raiders. The numbers aren’t huge, but Meyers seems to be the extra element the Jaguars needed.

They are 6-1 since his arrival and are riding a six-game winning streak. And they’ve scored 25 or more points in every game with Meyers. That includes 36, 48, and 34 over the last three games.

Meyers has 13 catches for 155 yards and a score in that three-game hot stretch. He said Lawrence is the reason the Jaguars are finding themselves.

“It all starts with him, and he’s doing a great job,” Meyers said. “Up or down, we’re going to rock with him regardless. So, wherever he goes, we’re going.”

The Jaguars close at the beaten-down Colts before playing host to the lowly Titans. There's a strong chance they will close out the regular season with a record of 13-4. They could get a good enough seeing to be in position for postseason noise. And then the Lawrence hype train would really be smoking.