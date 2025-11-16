The Jacksonville Jaguars have changed the offensive strategy after losing Travis Hunter for the season. Jacksonville went to the ground game on Sunday, during a 35-6 trouncing of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Per ESPN Research: The Jaguars had 47 rush attempts, the most in a game by an NFL team this season. Jacksonville’s 40 rushes inside the tackles was also the most in a game this season,” ESPN's Michael DiRocco posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The formula worked for the Jaguars, who are now 6-4 on the campaign.

“This is the first time the Jaguars have scored five TDs in a game since Week 15 of the 2022 season against the Cowboys (won 40-34 in OT),” DiRocco added in a separate post.

Jacksonville finished the Chargers game with 345 total yards of offense. Four of the squad's touchdowns came on the ground, including one from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for two of the other touchdowns.

The Jags were coming off a disappointing loss in their last game to the Houston Texans.

Jaguars need to win without Travis Hunter

Jacksonville posted an impressive 30 first downs in the win over the Chargers Sunday. The Jaguars allowed just eight first downs in the game to L.A.

The numbers are impressive, especially since the loss of Travis Hunter impacts both the offense and defense. Hunter, a two-way star, is a rookie who sees snaps on both sides of the ball. Hunter played 323 snaps on offense and 158 snaps on defense this season as a wide receiver and cornerback, per NFL Network.

Numbers show the Jaguars play better with Hunter working in the offense. He was the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“In the first seven games with Hunter, the Jaguars averaged 334.9 total yards per game and 215.1 yards per game passing. In the two games without Hunter in the lineup, the Jaguars' production dipped to 290 (total) and 167.5 (passing). Interestingly, the points per game are up (26 vs. 19) as is their third-down conversion percentage (48.1% vs. 33%),” DiRocco reported for ESPN ahead of the Chargers game.

Jacksonville next plays the Arizona Cardinals on November 23. The Jaguars are currently in second place in the AFC South standings. Time will tell if Jacksonville can keep winning this season without their star rookie.