One could infer that the Chicago Bears are one of the best teams in the NFL when just looking at their record. After a win over the Minnesota Vikings, the team is 7-3. Week 11 isn't over, but as of now, they are atop the NFC North.

The team's point differential tells a different story, as they've been outscored by six points through 10 games. The team has mastered one thing that gives them a bright outlook, and that is fourth-quarter mastery. So, are the Bears good, or will their record balance out with more losses going forward?

The Bears' fourth-quarter prowess has them in a great spot

Last season, the Bears were viewed as a team that didn't reach their potential, largely because they struggled in late-game situations. Chicago has righted their wrongs, as their five fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives are the most in the NFL this season.

The team is loaded with talent on offense. Caleb Williams is proving why he was the number one pick, and he has tons of weapons to throw to, including Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland. The team's offensive line was revamped in the offseason, too, and the defense is seemingly improving week by week.

It has all resulted in one of the best records in the NFL. Every game is seemingly a nailbiter for the Bears, and Chicago's inability to win comfortably has some fans worried. Their expertise at winning close games should be praised, though. Williams was selected first overall because he can make big plays, often off script. That has been showcased during Chicago's numerous comeback efforts.

The team hasn't just relied on the offense in these situations, either. Most recently, it was an explosive 56-yard kick return by Devin Duvernay that set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal. The Bears actually were up 16-3 coming into the fourth quarter against the Vikings, so unlike normal, it wasn't Chicago that did most of the comeback work. The Bears did give up the lead, though, and their ability to grind it out in ugly fashion was inspiring.

Wins don't come easy in the NFL, and the Bears have put themselves in a great place to win arguably the best division in football. They are a young team, so it can be argued that they are ahead of schedule in the rebuild. Ben Johnson is a play-calling genius, too. More consistency would be ideal, and Chicago's lack thereof may prevent it from truly contending for the Super Bowl this year. The team has a young and exciting core that isn't far off from contention, though, and they could even make noise in the postseason this year.