The Buffalo Bills are infamously 0-4 in the Super Bowl. They lost back-to-back-to-back-to-back championships in the early '90s, and they haven't gotten back to the big dance ever since. The Josh Allen-led Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for quite some time now, but Buffalo has fallen just short for years, as they haven't been able to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs.

Buffalo looks a little bit better than they have in years past, whereas the Chiefs are losing more games than normal. The Bills' offense, in particular, is dominant. So, will Buffalo finally break the curse and win it all?

The Bills are in a better position than ever before

The AFC is up for grabs. The Chiefs will be a threat year in and year out, as long as Mahomes is still leading them, so they can never be ruled out. They haven't looked like the unbeatable juggernaut that they normally are, though. The other main contenders in the AFC are the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts.

Denver is streaky on offense, New England is still young, and Daniel Jones of the Colts needs to continue proving himself. All three of those teams have missed the postseason more often than not over the last half-decade. The Bills, meanwhile, have been playing in big games for years now.

It all starts with Allen. The reigning MVP is well on his way to being named the best player in the NFL yet again. The quarterback has 28 total touchdowns on the season, six of which came in their most recent win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, evidenced by the fact that he has 41 more career rushing touchdowns than 2018 draft class peer Lamar Jackson.

Allen doesn't have a clear-cut number one receiving option, but any of Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, or Khalil Shakir can have a big game. Tyrell Shavers even had a great performance, which included 90 yards and a score against Tampa Bay. James Cook has also developed into one of the best running backs in the league. Coming into Week 11, Buffalo ranked second in total yards per game (384.4).

This is the year that the Bills could break through and reach the Super Bowl. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the other AFC teams, but winning the Super Bowl won't be easy because of the talent in the NFC. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are still elite, as are the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can all be threats if the stars align, too.

The Bills' offense may carry them to heights that the franchise hasn't been to in decades, but it is far from a forgone conclusion that the team will win the Super Bowl.