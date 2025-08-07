Taylor Swift fans found a very detailed clue about the singer during Travis Kelce's recent press interview.

Kelce is preparing for the 2025-26 NFL season at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp. Fans noticed not what the tight end said during the interview, but when everything lined up for his first interview with the media team during the camp.

“Someone in Kansas City needs a raise! You are telling me that Travis Kelce hasn’t spoken to the media all Training Camp, but his first time just HAPPENS to fall on Day 13. The Swifties have fully infiltrated the Chiefs media team!” one fan wrote, which caused a lot of responses from fellow fans.

“The Chiefs media knows what they are doing,” a fan responded.

Another fan shared another invisible string theory between the two with Kelce's jersey number and Swift's favorite number that coincides with her birthday: “87 + 13 = 100.” The invisible string theory “proposes that individuals are connected by an unseen, metaphorical string that guides them towards each other, even before they meet.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning for the future

Kelce shared that he would be returning for his 13th year in the NFL after there was speculation that he would retire.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

Article Continues Below

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Swift supported Kelce's decision to not retire yet. They “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Swift wanted Kelce to keep playing the insider says: “She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note.”

The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59 with the score of 22-40. If the Chiefs would have won, they would have made history as the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

While the Super Bowl didn't go the way Kelce would have wanted, his future with Swift looks bright. The couple is seemingly planning together for a future as they have been reportedly house hunting in Montana and most recently on a trip to Kelce's home city of Cleveland.

The couple has dispelled engagement rumors for now but according to the outlet they have their family’s blessings.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” the source added.