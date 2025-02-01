Andy Reid is giving Travis Kelce some thoughtful advice. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach believes that Kelce would make an amazing coach one day.

“Travis would be a heck of a football coach,” Reid said on a recent appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. “He’s able to get up there and explain things and teach these young guys what he sees and feels.”

“He’s got a good feel for the game,” Reid said of Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach says that Kelce's athleticism but also just their long history has made it easy to know where to place him in games.

“Because I’ve been around him so much for so long — we’ve had my whole duration here and drafted him — I kind of know where he’s at physically [and] mentally,” Reid said on Wednesday. “I know what he can do in games so we try to utilize him.”

Reid has a long-standing history with the Kelce family. The Chiefs head coach previously was a coach for the Philadelphia Eagles where Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, played for 13 seasons. Jason retired in 2024. Reid and Travis both entered the Chiefs in 2013 after the tight end was drafted in the third round and Reid arrived in January of that year.

What Has Travis Kelce Said About Retirement?

Since Super Bowl 59 against the Chiefs and Eagles is looming, fans have been curious if Kelce will be hanging up his cleats anytime soon. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked by reporters if he has heard anything about the tight end potentially retiring after the Super Bowl.

“I have no idea,” Mahomes said to reporters. “He hasn’t said anything to me if he’s thinking that. Either way, I just appreciate every single time I step on the field with that guy, knowing he’s a true legend of not only the Chiefs but the NFL. If it’s his last game, let’s go out there and get him a win. If it’s not his last game, let’s go out and win anyway, huh?”

An insider told DailyMail.com that as of right now, he's not thinking about hanging it up just yet.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Kelce is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed.

Kelce has been expanding his reach outside the NFL with opportunities in the entertainment industry. The three-time Super Bowl champion will be in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, hosting Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, made his television debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie, and continues to co-host the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source continued.

“He understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give,” the insider shared.