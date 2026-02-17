The NFL offseason is barely underway, but the stove is already piping hot. Just days after the Miami Dolphins made the shocking decision to release superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is already working the phones, or at least the timeline.

Jones wasted no time jumping on X, formerly Twitter, to recruit his former teammate back to Arrowhead. Tagging Hill, Jones posted a simple but loud message: “@cheetah it’s (time).”

The “Cheetah” spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the most electric deep threat in football before being traded to Miami in 2022. While the move was strictly business at the time, the landscape in KC has changed. The Chiefs' offense lacked that signature vertical explosion for much of the year.

Adding Hill back into a room with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce would essentially break the league. Again. Hill’s departure from Miami comes after a productive but ultimately expensive stint.

However, this isn't the same Tyreek Hill who left four years ago. Hill’s tenure in Miami ended on a somber note after a brutal Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025.

In that game, Hill suffered a season-ending dislocated left knee and a torn ACL while being tackled along the sideline. Before the injury, he was having a solid night in a 27-21 win, but the cart ride off the field ultimately signaled the end of his time in South Florida.

Hill finished his abbreviated 2025 campaign with 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown. Now 31 and coming off major reconstructive surgery, the question isn't just where he’ll play, but how much “Cheetah” is left in the tank.

General Manager Brett Veach is known for his aggressive nature. With a chance to secure a historic three-peat, bringing back a motivated Hill might be the ultimate “all-in” move. For now, Chiefs Kingdom is left watching the clock.