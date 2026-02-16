The Kansas City Chiefs should be in for a lot of change during the 2026 offseason. Kansas City collapsed during the 2025 season, finishing the regular season 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in several seasons. It certainly did not help that Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury. But as much as things change, they can also stay the same.

The Dolphins released veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday among a flurry of other roster moves. A possible reunion between Hill and the Chiefs was already a trendy talking point before this move. Now the rumor mill may kick into overdrive as that move is now one step closer to actually happening.

The betting markets certainly think that Tyreek will land in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have opened as the betting favorite to land Hill during NFL free agency. They are trailed by the Steelers, Chargers, Raiders, and Packers.

But does a player like Hill makes sense for the Chiefs in 2026?

Personally, I can see reasons for both Hill and Kansas City for why a reunion could be a mistake.

Below we will explore why the Chiefs should not bother signing Tyreek after he was released by the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill's knee injury should have the Chiefs concerned

We have to start with Tyreek's knee injury.

Hill's 2025 season was cut short after having surgery on multiple torn ligaments in his knee. Even at the time, it was clear that Hill's ability to play during the 2026 season is now an open question.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero gave a murky update about Hill's injury status just before Super Bowl 60. Pelissero said it is unclear “when or even if” Hill will be ready to play in 2026.

It can take up to 12 months to fully recover from a knee injury like Hill suffered.

The fact that Hill could need a long time to recover makes him a tricky free agent to count on. It is doubly true when considering why Tyreek was so good during his prime.

Article Continues Below

Everyone knows that Hill's calling card is his speed. It is fair to wonder if Tyreek will look like the same receiver after a major knee surgery. He is also getting older, as he will turn 32 years old before the start of free agency.

Obviously Hill has an impressive resume of past production. But I can understand if NFL teams have a difficult time determining how effective Hill could be in 2026.

Kansas City cannot afford to take a gamble on a player like Tyreek Hill

Kansas City should have concerns about Tyreek's health. But they also need to recognize that they may not even be able to afford him.

The Chiefs are in a tricky situation with their salary cap. They enter the offseason already $54.91 million over the 2026 salary cap. That will force the Chiefs to restructure contracts, and likely make some roster cuts, just to get cap compliant.

Kansas City may need to make ever more drastic measures to free up enough budget to land a free agent like Hill.

It is impossible to know exactly how much Hill may demand this offseason. But it seems clear that Kansas City won't have much cap space to spare.

Even if Hill agreed to return to Kansas City on a massive discount, would signing Hill even be a good decision?

The Chiefs need to make every dollar count this offseason. Hill is obviously a risky addition because of his age and injury timeline. At this point, Kansas City would be paying Hill because of nostalgia and speculation that he may still be able to play in 2026.

Sorry Chiefs fans, but I just don't see this move happening.