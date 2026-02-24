The Charlotte Hornets are set for the debut of guard Coby White, who is dealing with a left calf strain. White's going to be ready for Charlotte when the team takes on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. He is listed as probable on the team's injury report.

White used to play for the Bulls, so this will be a bit of a revenge game for the veteran guard. This season, White is averaging 18.6 points per game. He was dealt to the Hornets earlier in February, after spending several years in Chicago.

Charlotte holds a 27-31 record on the season. The club has lost two of their last three contests.

Coby White is ready to make his Hornets debut

White played his college basketball in North Carolina, so he will be playing in front of a lot of fans in Charlotte. The talented guard has averaged double-figures in scoring in nearly every NBA season he has played.

White says he wasn't entirely too surprised to be traded.

“Every other time in my career I was kind of like, I don’t think [it] was [going to] really happen,” White said, per the Associated Press. “But now just with the circumstances, you know, there’s a lot of us that are coming into free agency this summer. And the team had to kind of go in a direction, a certain direction. So, I really wasn’t surprised or anything like that.”

This season with the Bulls, White started 26 games while appearing in 29 contests. He last played in a game on February 3 between the Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 21 points in that game.

White is shooting close to 44 percent from the field this season. His shooting stats have been down from last season, when he averaged more than 20 points per game.

Charlotte and Chicago play Tuesday at 8:00 ET. Chicago has a 24-34 record this season.