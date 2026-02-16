Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams know what it feels like to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. After watching the Seattle Seahawks dominate the season and win another Super Bowl, both the Chiefs and Rams will attempt to do whatever it takes to get back there.

The Chiefs won't have Patrick Mahomes for either some or most of the season, but they can still compete without him. The Rams have a talented roster as well, and were close to making the trip to the Bay Area for Super Bowl 60 if a few plays had gone their way against Seattle.

The Rams have a glaring weakness on defense at the cornerback position. In a recent ESPN article by Bill Barnwell, he urges the Rams to use one of their two first-round picks to trade for Chiefs' starting cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Rams get: CB Trent McDuffie, 2026 fifth-round pick

Chiefs get: 2026 first-round pick

Article Continues Below

“Their biggest weakness is at cornerback, a position Snead has tried to address via trades for young stars in the past,” Barnwell wrote. “The Rams sent second- and fourth-round picks to the Chiefs for Marcus Peters, and though that didn't work out, Snead followed up by sending two first-round picks to the Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. That one did. I'm not sure there's a cornerback available worth that sort of haul, but would the Rams use one of their first-rounders to get an immediate difference-maker? McDuffie fits that bill as a feisty, aggressive cornerback with the ability to play near the line of scrimmage.”

McDuffie would make the Rams much better in the secondary, either as a slot corner or outside. Quentin Lake has played well in the slot and could remain there.

Upgrading that cornerback position is going to happen for the Rams. ESPN's Field Yates had the Rams take two cornerbacks in the first round of his latest NFL mock draft, proving the concern for the position.