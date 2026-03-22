Kansas City’s outlook for the first round of the draft shifted the moment the Trent McDuffie trade became official. In Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft, the Chiefs use both of their first-round picks to bolster their defense, selecting EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 9 and cornerback Brandon Cisse at No. 29.

This decision is a direct response to losing McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Free agency also brought in a veteran who clarified the team's direction, being the defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, who stated that joining the Chiefs was a “no-brainer,” citing Andy Reid’s connections to BYU and a scheme that felt “perfect” for him.

While Tonga's arrival does not fill all gaps in the front, it indicates that Kansas City is still striving to maintain a solid defense despite losing familiar names, while ensuring structural integrity around Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo.

This makes the Chiefs a particularly intriguing team in this draft class, as they hold two first-round selections following the Rams trade, and their most pressing needs are easy to identify: cornerback depth has thinned due to departures, edge depth remains a concern, and tackle is still an area teams around the league discuss when considering Kansas City's long-term offensive stability.

That combination has led to a diverse draft conversation, but not one marked by chaos, and the players' names may change, but the logic does not.

Most mock drafts are trying to answer the same question: how can the Chiefs emerge from Round 1 with a roster that still appears championship-capable, while not ignoring its weaknesses?

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

For No. 9, Rueben Bain Jr. is a popular pick. Kiper notes that this choice reflects the tension between need and value, and while he acknowledges that cornerback might have been a more straightforward positional answer after the McDuffie trade and Watson’s exit, naming candidates like Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy, he still chooses Bain because he considers the Miami pass rusher too valuable to pass up at that spot.

Kiper also highlights Bain's impressive stats: 71 pressures, 9.5 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for loss, and discounts the concerns about his arm length, emphasizing that the player consistently makes plays.

This aligns with Spagnuolo’s defensive philosophy, which thrives when pressure is applied in waves rather than relying solely on a vulnerable secondary, and while Bain may not resolve the cornerback issue, he would immediately increase difficulty for opposing quarterbacks, a strategy often embraced by teams believing in disruption even if another position seems more urgent.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

In contrast, CB Mansoor Delane from LSU is favored by Tim Crean. Crean approaches McDuffie’s departure as a clear signal for the draft board, and in his analysis of the Chiefs post-free agency, he selects Delane at No. 9, framing the choice as a necessary reset at the top of the cornerback position.

He reasons that McDuffie was a Pro Bowl defender, but also costly, and Kansas City is one of the few organizations comfortable with replacing an expensive premium player swiftly if it believes a rookie can eventually match that level of impact at a fraction of the cost.

Crean describes Delane as a 6-foot, 187-pound cover man with exceptional lockdown potential and the necessary physical and mental attributes to become a true CB1. This trait is vital for the Chiefs since Spagnuolo’s defensive approach does not rely on timid corners, but he seeks defenders who can handle pressure, contest catches, and enable an aggressive defense.

Delane embodies both the roster management and scheme needs of the team, which is why this selection seems so plausible.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah presents an intriguing offensive perspective in his latest NFL.com mock draft.

He projects that Kansas City will select Spencer Fano at No. 9 and Colton Hood at No. 29, which contrasts sharply with the more defense-focused mocks. Jeremiah's case for selecting Fano stems from practical considerations, and he believes Fano can start immediately at right tackle and may also move inside as needed.

With polished pass protection skills and strong performance against top-tier competition, Fano stands out.

The discussion around the Chiefs often gravitates toward skill positions or defensive repairs, as these aspects tend to create more excitement.

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However, neglecting the tackle position can significantly undermine a contender, and Fano allowed no sacks or quarterback hits in 2025, showcasing an impressive profile that teams with elite quarterbacks find appealing.

Additionally, selecting a tackle early would signal that the Chiefs are thinking long-term, a strategy typically associated with teams that advance deep.

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell addresses the Chiefs’ cornerback issues head-on. Following free agency, he has Kansas City drafting linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 10 and then selecting Terrell at No. 29, emphasizing that the Chiefs “desperately” need cornerback help due to the departures of McDuffie and Watson to the Rams in 2026.

Podell highlights Terrell’s impressive ball production, noting his Clemson records for forced fumbles by a defensive back during both a season and a career stretch from 2023 to 2025.

This argument for Terrell contrasts with the projection for Delane, who is viewed more as an all-around replacement. Terrell is seen as a playmaker capable of changing possessions and creating turnovers, and both types of cornerbacks fit well within Spagnuolo’s defensive structure.

The Chiefs have historically valued defensive backs who not only cover effectively but also finish plays and shift the game’s momentum, and Podell’s mock captures this trait-focused approach.

If the draft board presents the Chiefs with a choice between a skilled corner and a lesser option at another position, it wouldn’t be surprising if they prioritize cornerback, especially given the recent uncertainty in that area.

Overall, these draft projections reveal that the team seems to be preparing to navigate significant personnel changes without compromising its status as a contender.

This distinction is important, and when a team trades a player like McDuffie and loses another corner, the natural inclination might be to focus exclusively on that position during the draft.

But the recent mocks do not take this narrow view; they recognize the cornerback situation while also considering the importance of strengthening the edge, stabilizing the tackle position, or seizing the opportunity for a highly regarded prospect, even if it’s not what the public might expect.

This more nuanced draft conversation likely reflects positively on Kansas City's resilience amid transitions.

The real intrigue lies in the fact that Kansas City now has the freedom to address its greatest concerns, as a franchise that is genuinely worried about its secondary can choose to invest significantly in that area and justify the expenditures.

Conversely, a team more focused on improving its pass rush or line play may take a different approach entirely, and when a team has key pieces like Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Spagnuolo, their decisions are often driven by intentions to maintain their competitive edge rather than merely surviving.

This is why the Chiefs are one of the most compelling teams in this draft, because they possess enough resources to influence the draft board, enough needs to spark debate, and enough confidence in their strategy to make bold moves that may only appear logical in hindsight.