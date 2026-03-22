Former New York Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer is sharing how he had a close call with death while filming The Bachelorette.

Palmer has been hosting The Bachelor franchise since late 2021, but recently shared an experience that completely rattled him. During filming for the 20th season of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson, the former QB shared that he was almost overtaken by a tide.

“Charity and [constant] Dotun [Olubeko] had this amazing one-on-one date on this secluded little island in the middle of the water. I watched them on their date and thought about how I’d love to just go out there by myself and spend a couple hours on that beach when we were done filming. So I went out there,” Palmer told Parade last week.

“But then the storm blew in, and the tide started climbing up onto the beach — to the point where the beach almost got completely covered by the ocean. I’m just out in the middle of the ocean, and there’s nothing there. And I thought to myself, ‘I’m just going to have to tread water and hope a boat comes by and picks me up,'” he continued.

Palmer shared that while he ended up being safe because “a boat came out to check on him at the very last second,” the situation still left a mark on him.

“I did have some bad thoughts for a moment. Like, this is so crazy and ironic if this is how it ends,” he said.

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Lawson went on to choose Olubeko in the finale, and wedding planning is still underway.

As for Palmer, he had his turn as The Bachelor himself when he starred in Season 5 back in 2004. He gave his final rose to a woman named Jessica Bowlin who was a law student at the time. However, their relationship did not last long and they ended splitting shortly after the finale. He has found love though outside of the franchise as he married Emely Fardo in 2020.

Palmer was the Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2001. He spent five seasons in the NFL and stayed with the Giants until 2005. He then ended up across the country with the San Francisco 49ers. Palmer later left the NFL to the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL in 2006.

Prior to Palmer's involvement in The Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison, was the host before he left following him defending photos an Antebellum party that contestant Rachel Kirkconnell attended.

Fans of the franchise have been online talking about The Bachelorette this week as for the first time in Bachelor history a season was canceled. Season 22 was set to star The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul but was canceled due to and alleged domestic abuse dispute involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen.