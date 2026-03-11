Though free agency doesn't technically open up until Wednesday, the biggest move of the 2026 NFL calendar year is one that didn't ultimately happen, with the Baltimore Ravens opting to “back out” of their agreed-upon trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Taking to social media to announce the move, the Raiders kept it simple, leaving a two-sentence message that immediately went viral across the greater sports world.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders wrote.

Now, in the minutes since this NFL-shaking announcement from the team, speculation ran wild over why the Ravens decided to “back out” of their landmark trade for Crosby, but according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the decision came down to a failed physical, which gave Baltimore pause on giving up two first-round picks for the double-digit sack artist.

“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources,” Russini wrote. “The Ravens get their first-round picks back.”

Now granted, if Crosby's knee is truly gone, or at least in worse shape than the Ravens expected when they pulled the trigger on the trade, there's a chance he remains in Las Vegas heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, into the summer, or even until the trade deadline, should be be able to return to the field and play at a high level, but even now, there should still be plenty of interest in the 28-year-old's services, especially since he just entered his prime. With a need to move forward into the new Fernando Mendoza Klint Kubiak era, the Raiders need to pursue a new deal now, instead of playing the waiting game to maximize their value.

Maxx Crosby runners-up no more for the Cowboys

Heading into the finale of the Crosby trade window, the pursuit came down to two teams, with the Dallas Cowboys coming up just short of the Ravens before the Raiders made it official.

With the Ravens out of the Crosby business now, would the Cowboys consider another bite at that apple? Discussing the trade that almost was, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed what Dallas was willing to offer, which was an enticing package, too, just not quite as good as Baltimore's package.

“Dallas kept a hard line throughout. The franchise wasn’t willing to part with two first-round picks, hoping its 12th pick in April’s draft, plus a future second-rounder, would be enough to entice Las Vegas,” Fowler wrote. “Dallas was also willing to package a veteran player to sweeten the deal, but Vegas wasn’t interested in that. The Raiders prioritized picks.”

Now granted, would the Cowboys be willing to give up that exact same package for Crosby now? It's hard to say. On one hand, the Cowboys haven't exactly hit a home run in free agency so far, missing out on Nakobe Dean – ironically to the Raiders – despite his connection to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They added a pair of safeties, Jalen Thompson on a three-year deal and P.J. Locke on a one-year contract, but $5.5 million more to defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia and Sam Williams, but have missed out on all the big, “attractive” names despite having money to spend.

And yet, if Crosby is limited in 2026, giving up a first and second round pick for his services – even if he is under contract for three more seasons – might not be seen as a “good” value.

If the Cowboys can get Crosby in the room for a physical of their own, maybe a compromise could be made that still includes a 2026 first-round pick, No. 20 instead of No. 12, plus a conditional draft pick that could move from a fourth-round pick to a third, and potentially even a second if certain benchmarks are met this fall. Even after making a trade for Rashan Gary, addign Crosby to Packer's defense could finally help Dallas unseat the Philadelphia Eagles as the best team in the NFC East.

Turning Trent McDuffie into Maxx Crosby?

With Crosby back in Las Vegas – at least for now – the Raiders need to be on the lookout for another team with multiple first-round picks that could feel like they are a piece or two away from the Super Bowl in 2026.

At the beginning of the month, the Los Angeles Rams were on that list, but after making a trade for Trent McDuffie, that ball now rolls firmly onto the Kansas Chiefs' side of the court.

After establishing themselves as the NFL's new dynasty, the Chiefs were never the same after the Eagles took them down in the Super Bowl last February, with a late-season Patrick Mahomes ACL tear adding injury to their very insulting 2025 efforts. By passing on extending McDuffie, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract, in favor of a late first-round pick, many viewed the Chiefs as looking to execute a soft rebuild, but what better way to set the team up for the future than adding a 28-year-old edge rusher who averages double-digit sacks and plays almost every defensive snap for his team?

In a market where players like Jaelan Phillips are getting $30 million a year despite injury concerns and a lack of elite sack production, Crosby only has one cap hit over $35 million over the next four years, with his 2027, 2028, and 2029 numbers each coming in under $30 million. Crosby has proven he can play at a very high level even when he's on the field for 70, 80, or even over 90 percent of his team's defensive snaps, and brings the kind of passion that is contagious on the defensive line.

With nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including No. 9, No. 29, and pick 40 overall, the Chiefs could pony up a first and second round pick this year, keep pick No. 9 and potentially move off of a player who has underpeformed a large contract like, say, Nick Bolton, who is set to make $19.25 million in 2026. That would free up Kansas City to add even more talent in free agency after signing Kenneth Walker II and Alohi Gillman while turning that retooling into a one-year process.