Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey continued to collect league-wide recognition this week following another dominant season in the trenches.

Humphrey was officially named a nominee for the NFL’s newly established Protector of the Year award, an honor designed to recognize the league’s top offensive lineman and spotlight elite trench play often overlooked in traditional awards voting.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the nomination Wednesday evening on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing a league source and confirming Humphrey as one of six finalists for the inaugural award.

“Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is a nominee for the NFL’s protector of the year award, per league source.”

The nomination reflects a season defined by consistency, durability, and technical dominance. Humphrey started all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and logged nearly every offensive snap, anchoring an offensive line that dealt with injuries and frequent personnel changes around him. Despite the instability elsewhere, interior protection remained a constant strength.

Advanced metrics further validate the recognition. According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey finished the season as the highest-graded center in the NFL, allowing minimal pressure and surrendering just one sack. His command of protections, line calls, and pre-snap adjustments consistently elevated Kansas City’s offensive efficiency.

This honor continues to expand a rapidly growing resume. The former Oklahoma standout earned AP All-Pro First Team recognition earlier this month and secured All-AFC honors as well, joining Travis Kelce as the only other Chief to receive the distinction this season. His accolades now span from PFWA rookie honors to consistent All-Pro recognition.

A panel of legendary former offensive linemen, including Hall of Fame center Will Shields and former Philadelphia Eagles standout Jason Kelce, will decide the Protector of the Year award. The league will announce the winner during the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5 in San Francisco.

For the Chiefs, the nomination reinforces the organization’s success in developing elite offensive line talent. For Humphrey, it positions him to potentially become the first player to win the Protector of the Year award, further cementing his status as the premier center of his era.