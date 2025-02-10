The Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The game's story was Philly's defense, which forced Patrick Mahomes into the worst start of his career. Cooper DeJean snagged a pick-six, Zach Baun finished his great season with a pick, and Josh Sweat made an MVP case with 2.5 sacks. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey took a shot at his coaches because of the defensive performance.

“Creed Humphrey said the Eagles didn’t show anything defensively that they hadn’t put on tape yet,” Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reported.

The Eagles did not blitz once and still racked up six sacks in the big win. While the defense shut down the Chiefs, the offense plotted down the field and scored a couple of touchdowns. Saquon Barkley was largely bottled up but Jalen Hurts was efficient enough to win the Super Bowl MVP. All of that paled in comparison to the impact the defense made.

This was a similar Chiefs Super Bowl performance to their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Their offensive line was crushed by Vita Vea and the defensive line and the game was never close. With Humphrey's comments, fans have every right to be incensed with a similar Super Bowl blowout.

The Chiefs need an improved offensive line for next year

Despite their active dynasty, the Chiefs need significant improvements heading into next year. Trey Smith, Nick Bolton, and Justin Reid are their key free agents on the defensive side. But their Sunday performance showed how badly they need a better offensive line to protect Patrick Mahomes.

After the Buccaneers' loss, the Chiefs traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Orlando Brown Jr. While that move did not work out in the long term, it was a sign that they knew what their weakness was. Expect something similar from Brett Veach this season after watching Joe Thuney get crushed at left tackle.

The best tackle available in free agency is Cam Robinson, who is unlikely to return to Minnesota. The Vikings traded for him from the Jaguars once Christian Darrisaw got hurt. But with their franchise tackle coming back, Robinson should be available. He will be expensive and the Chiefs do not have much cap space. But protecting Mahomes is the most important part of the team.

The Chiefs will have the 31st pick in the draft and questions to answer in the draft and free agency after a Super Bowl blowout.