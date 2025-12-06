The Kansas City Chiefs finally grabbed a much-needed overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts to stay alive in the AFC playoff race, and then got another piece of good news: Isiah Pacheco returned from his knee injury in time for the Thanksgiving showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. It came at a moment when Kansas City could hardly afford another offensive setback, with every remaining game carrying near must-win weight for their postseason hopes.

The NFL fined Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $46,371 for unnecessary roughness, a use of the helmet on a play. On the snap in question, Pacheco was carrying the ball when a Cowboys defender closed in, and he dropped his pads and used his helmet to initiate a violent collision as they met.

In other words, it was classic Pacheco, but it crossed the league’s current line on helmet use. Even though he is a tone-setter for the offense and his style embodies the physical identity Kansas City wants, the NFL has been very clear about punishing plays where the helmet is used as a weapon. The result is a massive $46,371 fine, a serious hit for a player who runs as if every yard is personal.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ margin for error keeps shrinking up front. Left tackle Josh Simmons dislocated and fractured his wrist against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, underwent surgery, and is now headed to injured reserve, as Andy Reid confirmed.

All of it adds up to a harsh reality for the Chiefs: they need to win out just to have a shot at the postseason, and they are trying to do it with a battered offensive line and a fiery feature back who now has to walk the tightrope between playing with his trademark aggression and avoiding another costly fine.