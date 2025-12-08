The Los Angeles Chargers enter Monday with an opportunity to extend their lead in the AFC Wild Card standings. Currently 8-4 and holding a slim advantage over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the sixth seed, the Chargers host the Philadelphia Eagles. It was revealed earlier this week that 2025 first-round running back Omarion Hampton is returning in Week 14. He will join quarterback Justin Herbert, battling through his own injury, for the primetime bout. While Los Angeles welcomes more offensive firepower to the roster, they have decided to part ways with a key defensive role player to make room for Hampton's reentry.

The Chargers announced the waiving of defensive tackle Naquan Jones ahead of a Monday Night Football showdown vs. the Eagles, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones, a five-year veteran, has played in eight games this season for Los Angeles. Serving as a depth and rotational piece on the defensive line, Jones has totaled 10 tackles, including one for loss, and one pass deflection. Jones, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles in March, has stepped in with Josh Fuaga and Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. While his numbers won't jump out on the box score, he has provided necessary reps in the wake of the team's injuries.

Article Continues Below

In 112 total snaps, Jones has a 51.1 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Although just above average, Jones' 59.4 run defense grade ranks fourth on the Chargers' interior defensive line while providing the third-highest tackling grade.

Waiving Jones likely also means that Ogbonnia, who is nearing a return, will be activated from IR soon. However, just because Jones was let go does not mean his time with the Chargers is over, as he can return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.