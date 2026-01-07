The 2026 offseason has already started for 16 NFL teams. With these teams not making the playoffs, they get an early head start in their preparation for next season. Because of that, popular head coaching candidates are starting to get interviewed by teams. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is one of the head coach hopefuls who's looking to get hired this offseason.

Nagy is already a popular candidate in this year's coaching cycle. According to reporter Jordan Schultz, there are three teams who have an interview booked with the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

“Sources: #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy has interviews lined up with three teams: the #Titans, #Raiders and #Cardinals,” Schultz posted on X. “The former Chicago Bears HC is viewed as a real legitimate candidate in this cycle.”

Dianna Russini reports what Nagy's schedule is for the next two days.

“Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be interviewing with both the Titans and Raiders tomorrow, and the Cardinals on Friday, per source,” Russini posted.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs to be their quarterbacks coach in 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator again the following year after Eric Bienemy's departure. Prior to his current stint in KC, Nagy served as the team's QB coach in 2013-2015 and was the offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

Nagy's two stints with the Chiefs are separated by the time he was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Nagy led the Bears to a playoff berth in 2020, but struggled in the other years. His struggles in developing quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields led to his firing in 2021.

The Chiefs finished the season with an 6-11 record, their worst record in the Patrick Mahomes era. Injuries contributed to their struggles, but even when healthy Kansas City seemed to have lost a step. They will most likely play the 2026 season without Mahomes after the star quarterback suffered an ACL tear late in the season.