Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teamed up to create an untimely interception during the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Kansas City has been rolling. After starting 0-2 on the season, they have since won four of their last five games, quickly rising up the AFC standings as one of the most talented squads in the league.

However, luck decided to go against Mahomes' way throughout the first half against the Commanders. He threw two interceptions in the first 30 minutes of regulation, with his second involving Kelce in a unique fashion.

Patrick Mahomes gets picked off for the second time in the 1st half 😳 pic.twitter.com/kcL4RYrI0X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played 1st half vs. Commanders

Article Continues Below

It was a tough first half for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they were even at seven apiece against the Commanders going into halftime.

Kansas City reached the end zone first after Kareem Hunt scored the touchdown to put his team on the board. However, Washington fired back with a Terry McLaurin touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Mahomes had it tough in the first half as Washington prevented him from making explosive plays. He only completed eight passes out of 15 attempts for 89 yards and two interceptions. Despite this, he added 31 yards on the ground after three rushes.

Isiah Pacheco had four carries for 17 yards, while Kareem Hunt provided three rushes for 11 yards and a touchdown. As for the receiving corps, Kelce led the way with four receptions for 51 yards. Rashee Rice came next with two catches for six yards, Xavier Worthy had a 27-yard reception, while JuJu Smith-Schuster caught a five-yard pass.

After this matchup, the Chiefs will prepare for a big rivalry contest. They will be on the road, facing the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET.