The 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to remain relevant in the playoff race in the final stretch of the regular season. However, Week 14 presents a serious challenge for Patrick Mahomes, as he's facing one of the toughest defenses in the Houston Texans. To make matters worse, it sounds like his offensive line could be without three main contributors.

Reports indicate that right tackle Jawaan Taylor and guard Trey Smith are both ruled doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. With left tackle Josh Simmons already on the IR, Mahomes' protection seems to be in a questionable situation for the game against the Texans.

“The Chiefs list RT Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee) and G Trey Smith (ankle) as doubtful to play Sunday night vs. the Texans, and they already placed LT Josh Simmons on IR with a wrist injury,” Meirov wrote. “That means 3/5 of Patrick Mahomes' offensive line is set to be out, with a Texans defense featuring Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter coming to town.”

Houston is tied-seventh best in the league when sacking the quarterback (34 sacks through 12 games). That spells disaster for the Chiefs, as the team is seemingly going to have to rely on backups Jaylon Moore (who has started four games already), Wanya Morris, and Mike Caliendo.

It's been an up-and-down year for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 30-year-old quarterback is doing what he can to keep Kansas City in the playoff mix, but still finds themselves in third place in the AFC West. Through 12 games played this season, Mahomes has recorded 3,238 passing yards and 26 total touchdowns (22 passing) while completing 64.6% of his pass attempts (currently the second-lowest completion percentage of his career).