The Kansas City Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes late last season to a torn ACL, and he has made it his mission to be ready by next season. A little over 100 days since the tear, and Mahomes is already dropping back and throwing passes in a practice facility.

Mahomes shared the video on his social media, with the caption saying, “Day by day! Great being able to throw the ball around today!”

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes posted a video of himself dropping back and throwing — exactly 100 days since his ACL surgery. He’s been attacking his rehab hard. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iuK2jT93VG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2026

This is great news for the Chiefs, and if he continues to progress like this, there is a good chance he'll be back when it's time to start playing again. Doctors have let it be known that it's possible Mahomes could be ready for Week 1, according to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says rehab is going great, doctors have to hold him back from wanting to push harder. He said his goal is to try to get ready for Week 1 and play without restrictions. He said his doctors said it's possible, but a long way to go,” Ruiz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

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If Mahomes is not ready for the start of the season, they already have a backup plan, which is Justin Fields, whom they recently traded for. Fields probably wouldn't have to play many games, but he is a good option to have as Mahomes recovers from the injury.

The offense should still be able to stay afloat with or without Mahomes for the time being, as Travis Kelce has returned, and the signing of Kenneth Walker III. Eric Bieniemy is also back as the offensive coordinator, as the Chiefs had a lot of success under him calling the plays years ago.

The Chiefs have basically let it be known with their moves that they plan on getting back to the top after missing the playoffs last season.