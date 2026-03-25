The Kansas City Chiefs recently acquired Justin Fields in a low-cost move that added depth and another dimension to the team's offense heading into the new season.

The Chiefs received Fields in a trade with the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year's draft.

The move was not expected to change the structure of Kansas City's offense, as Patrick Mahomes remains firmly in place as the starter, although he is out with a knee injury. It, however, gave the Chiefs a backup with untapped potential.

One guy who is positive about the addition of the sixth-year signal-caller is Fox Sports' Nick Wright, as reported by Chiefs Wire's Ed Easton Jr.

“I really like the Fields addition, because they gave up nothing. So he's, price-wise, very cheap for a backup. $3 million bucks. Gardner Minshew was the Chiefs' backup last year and just signed a $7 million deal,” said Wright.

“You can say, ‘Well, they traded a sixth-round pick.' But because the NFL's comp pick formula, had they signed a backup, they would have lost a seventh, so they ended up essentially getting him for nothing.”

Wright has long been a die-hard fan of the Chiefs since he grew up in Kansas City. It is not a surprise that he is feeling optimistic about the team's outlook.

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The 27-year-old Fields has a big chance to prove himself while Mahomes is still recovering. It remains unclear when the two-time MVP will return to action.

“I think Fields can get on the field, even once Patrick is back in (good) health,” added Wright.

In his one-year stop with the Jets, Fields passed for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

He was viewed as a foundational piece when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 11th overall pick in 2021. His career, however, has not really panned out.

Another fresh start with the Chiefs could serve him well.