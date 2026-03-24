Recently, the clock was turned back for Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who reflected on his early days with the team after signing a new contract with them.

The Chiefs' social media team posted a video of Kelce receiving a gift from them. It was a picture of him from his early days in the NFL with long hair, which made him laugh upon receiving it. He then recalled being nicknamed “Hoopsie” and explained the nickname.

Came a long way from Hoopsie, @tkelce 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tdrYkfww6N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 24, 2026

“Aw, man, this thing takes me back right here. That's back when they called me ‘Hoopsie' because I had the hoops and I used to mess up plays all the time,” Kelce remembered. “Yeah, [I've] come a long way. Go Chiefs!”

As he said, he has come a long way since his days as Hoopsie. He is about to return for his 14th season in the NFL and with the Chiefs after re-signing on a three-year deal.

Travis Kelce to return to the Chiefs after re-signing on a three-year contract

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After there was some speculation over whether or not Kelce would return to the Chiefs in 2026, he made it official by signing a three-year contract extension.

This means the Chiefs will have him for at least one more year. The Chiefs are coming off their worst season with Patrick Mahomes under center.

They won just six games during the 2025 season. Kelce led the team in receiving yards (851), and he also scored five touchdowns, tied with Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the most on the team.

2025 was a turnaround for Kelce, who had arguably his worst season in 2024. He did catch 97 passes in 2024, but he had just 823 yards and three touchdowns.

Chiefs fans will be thrilled to have Kelce back for a chance at another Super Bowl. It's easy to forget that Kansas City was on the cusp of a three-peat before their disastrous 2025 campaign.