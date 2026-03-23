The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to make some noise during the 2026 season. Kansas City is pumped to have Travis Kelce back for another season. The legendary tight ends is now officially back on a multi-year contract extension at the age of 36.

The Chiefs have officially re-signed Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce to a three-year contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It is a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season. The first year of Kelce's contract is for $12 million with $3 million in incentives.

But the contract is not exactly the long-term deal that it appears to be at first glance.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted that Kelce's contract is structured as a one-year deal with additional years added for salary cap purposes. It is designed for this to be his final season in the NFL, with an assumed retirement spreading out his remaining cap hits over future seasons.

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If Kelce does want to return after the 2026 season, the Chiefs will renegotiate his contract at that time.

Kelce did not show any signs of slowing down during the 2025 season. He logged 76 receptions for 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. Kelce will never be the same player he was back in 2022, but he is still an excellent tight end who has a mind meld with QB Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's offense could be dangerous once again now that Kelce is locked in to return. Newcomer Kenneth Walker III should take some pressure off the passing game, which could open up new opportunities for Kelce to shine.

It will be exciting to see how Kelce performs during his 14th NFL season this fall.