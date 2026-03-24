Although Taylor Swift was not at the signing of Travis Kelce's new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a piece of her was there via his watch.

Kelce signed a three-year extension with the Chiefs for a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season. Kelce is contracted to have $12 million with $3 million in incentives for his first year.

During the signing, he wore a Santos de Cartier Skeleton watch featuring an opendial, which retails for $77,000, per Page Six. Swift is seemingly a fan of the luxury brand as she wore it back in 2024, but also again when Kelce proposed to her last year.

Demoiselle began in 2008 and shut down in 2022. You can still purchase the watches secondhand, starting from 2,100 to 25,000, but diamond sets like the ones Kelce and Swift were wearing start at $17,000 to at least $46,000.

Besides the watch, Kelce also had a little nod to Swift as he re-signed with the Chiefs. In the video, Kelce is walking around Arrowhead Stadium, and as he passes a hallway, photos of big moments as well as performers who've filled the frames. When he walked by Swift's photo, he turned and waved to the singer while appearing to mouth, “Hey sweetie, how are you?” Swift performed at Arrowhead on July 7 and July 8, 2023, during her Eras Tour. The concert was where Kelce tried to meet the singer for the first time.

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From trying to take Swift on a date after seeing her at Arrowhead Stadium to soon enough walking down the aisle, the two have been on a journey. After two years of dating Kelce proposed in his backyard that was transformed into a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the joint post on Instagram in August 2025.

Now, the two are reportedly a couple months away from getting married and embarking on their honeymoon.