Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL tear in the Kansas City Chiefs' 16-13 Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It's an injury that could keep the star quarterback out for most of next season. However, Mahomes has a different plan in mind, as he sets an inspiring goal for the 2026-27 campaign.

Reports indicate that the 30-year-old quarterback has set a goal to return to action by Week 1 of next season, according to Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. Mahomes claims that rehab is going smoothly and that the doctors informed him that his goal is possible, but it will largely depend on his road to recovery.

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says rehab is going great, doctors have to hold him back from wanting to push harder. He said his goal is to try to get ready for Week 1 and play without restrictions. He said his doctors said it's possible, but a long way to go.”

The average recovery time from a torn ACL is anywhere between six and 12 months. As of this publishing, the three-time Super Bowl winner is one month removed from his injury. So, for Mahomes to accomplish his goal, he would likely need to be showing signs of healthy stability in his left knee by June or July.

Despite the Chiefs struggling throughout the 2025-26 season and missing the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes was playing on par with his efforts from the 2024-25 campaign. Through 14 games played this year, the six-time Pro Bowler recorded 3,587 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns (22 passing, five rushing) while completing 62.7% of his pass attempts.

His 256.2 passing yards per game put him on pace for 4,355 yards on the season had he not suffered the injury. That would have been good enough for the fourth-most passing yards in a single season in Mahomes' career.