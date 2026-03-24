It's official, Travis Kelce is back for at least three seasons after he recently signed his three-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his big signing day, he couldn't help but give a sweet nod to his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs released a behind-the-scenes video of Kelce walking around the halls of Arrowhead Stadium. As he passed a hallway, photos of big moments as well as performers who've filled the frames and when he walked by Swift's photo, he turned and waved to the singer while appearing to mouth, “Hey sweetie, how are you?”

During the rest of the video, Kelce takes photos with some of the coaching staff and gets a call from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Congrats man,” Mahomes yells at Kelce via FaceTime, to which the tight end responds, “What's up one five” in reference to Mahomes' jersey number.

Viewers can't see the phone, but Mahomes appears to show off his growing facial hair as he recovers from his season-ending injury.

“With the beard too?” Mahomes jokes, adding, “I just wanted to call to say congratulations. I know you've got stuff going on.”

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Kelce signed a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season. For the first year of the 11-time Pro Bowler's contract he will make $12 million with $3 million in incentives.

As for this relationship with Swift, he proposed to the superstar in August and plans for their wedding are reportedly underway. Reports regarding their honeymoon were also recently published.

The couple will reportedly get married over the summer, and in the latest report per U.S. Sun, the pair are looking to have a “three-week honeymoon in The Bahamas, Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Singapore and Australia later this year.”

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

Their honeymoon is being looked as a “major priority” for the couple as they anticipate a busy season ahead.

“Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”