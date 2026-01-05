Even in a season that unraveled far sooner than anyone expected, history still found its way to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After Kelce crossed the 13,000-yard mark in career receiving yards, quarterback Patrick Mahomes summed up the moment perfectly on social media with a simple but telling reaction: “13K! 💪🏽.” It was short and emphatic. It was fitting for a milestone that further cements Kelce’s place among the greatest to ever play the position.

Kelce became just the third tight end in NFL history to reach 13,000 receiving yards. He joined icons Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. What made the feat even more remarkable was the pace. Kelce reached the milestone in just 192 games. That's the fastest any tight end has ever done it. Gonzalez needed 232 games, while Witten took 259. This underscored how unprecedented Kelce’s production has been throughout his career.

The milestone came during a frustrating Week 18 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a 14-12 defeat that epitomized the Chiefs’ difficult 2025 season. Kansas City dropped its sixth straight game. A late safety and a career-long field goal by Daniel Carlson sealed the outcome. The loss locked the Chiefs into a 6-11 finish. It also capped a year defined more by missed opportunities than dominance.

Individually, however, Kelce remained a constant. He once again surpassed 800 receiving yards. It extended a 12-year streak that speaks to his durability, precision, and football IQ. Even as retirement speculation swirled and the Chiefs stumbled, Kelce continued to produce at an elite level.

Mahomes’ two-word salute wasn’t just a congratulatory note. It was an acknowledgment of a generational partnership and a reminder that, even in down years, greatness still shows up.