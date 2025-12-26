The Kansas City Chiefs took a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, and it possibly could have been the last time Travis Kelce played in Arrowhead Stadium. With the thought that this could be his last season playing, this was probably not the way Kelce wanted to go out, but he may be satisfied with everything that he's been able to accomplish in his career.

After the game, Kelce was asked if he thinks about retirement, and he had a joke about the one thing that would make him hang up his jersey immediately.

“The only time it crosses my mind is when I was driving in the other day, and I saw how much the Powerball was,” Kelce said. “And I was like, ‘Man. If I could just win that, I wouldn't have to work another day in my life.'

He was then asked if him not winning the Powerball is what's keeping him here.

“I been just focused on winning football games. I let that be a decision I make with my family, friends, and the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” Kelce said.

It's still uncertain if Kelce will hang it up after this season, but the way things are going, it would not be a surprise. The Chiefs will be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, which is a ridiculous thing to think about. They have not played well this season on either side of the ball, and most importantly, the offense has taken a step back.

The other thing to worry about is Patrick Mahomes, who will most likely miss some time next season after tearing his ACL two weeks ago.

At this point, no one knows what the Chiefs will look like next season, and Kelce could be the first domino that drops.