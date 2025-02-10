Nothing went right for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that includes tight end Travis Kelce, who went without a catch in the first half of a postseason game for the first time in his career.

Kelce had at least one opportunity to bring in a pass, but he was unable to secure it. It was a first half full of miscues for the Chiefs, as the offense could not get anything going. Patrick Mahomes was under siege from the Eagles' pass rush, throwing multiple interceptions that made the deficit much bigger than it would have been otherwise.

It would not be wise to count the Chiefs out when it comes to making a comeback in the second half, but the team as a whole will simply have to perform better. The first step will be to protect Patrick Mahomes from the Eagles' pass rush, then he will have time to find Travis Kelce on some passing place to potentially help spark the offense.

Fans predictably were making note of the performance from Kelce.

“Gronk's read more books than Travis Kelce had catches in the first half,” wrote @sammorril on X.

“Only one I feel bad for is Kelce,” wrote @JasonHall__.

“It's a crying shame Kelce can't block. That KC offensive line could use some help,” wrote @MilkmanPlease_.

It will be interesting to see the effort that the Chiefs will be able to put forth in the second half, and if they will be able to make a game of this, or if the Eagles will be able to run away in the second half. Either way, it will be an uphill climb for Kansas City.

To this point, the Chiefs have simply not shown up. The second half effort will have to be monumental.