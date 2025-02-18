With speculation around Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and a potential retirement, Adam Schefter doesn't see it happening. Luckily, people in the organization feel the same way. For example, one of Kelce's teammates, defensive end Charles Omenihu, doesn't want him to retire.

Schefter explained on his podcast about how he doesn't see that happening.

“There has been any number of athletes that I’ve seen over the years that when the season ends and they make a decision, sometimes they’re so tired and worn out that they feel like they need to retire,” Schefter said. “That’s the interesting part already, that we’re 10 days out from the Super Bowl, and I’m already getting some chatter.

“Whatever that’s worth, chatter that Travis Kelce is leaning towards coming back. Obviously premature, but no decision made.”

The chatter has circulated for quite some time. After all, Kelce had a down year for his standards. He had the lowest receiving yard total of his career in 2024. However, the Chiefs still made it to the Super Bowl. Although they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce revealed a silver lining in the Super Bowl loss.

He explained how happy he is, which might make Chiefs fans worry. However, Schefter's report indicates that there's more gas left in the tank for Kelce.

Adam Schefter believes the Chiefs and Travis Kelce will reunite

Kelce has one more year left on his contract. However, $17 million of that is guaranteed and was a part of his 2024 salary. There could be some restructuring that needs to take place to bring him back. However, the market will gladly take Kelce off of the Chiefs' hands.

Still, he's one of the best at his position. He might be slowing down, but his longevity and consistency make him a monster. Not to mention, he's the perfect compliment to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense.

Regardless, Schefter remains confident that the four-time All-Pro tight end will return to Kansas City.

“If you’re a Chiefs fan and you want Travis Kelce to come back, I think the signs are encouraging today,” Schefter said. “But there’s still some things that have to play out before he makes his final decision.”

It appears that a return is imminent. However, he's coming off of an emotional season and an emotional Super Bowl. Taking some time to figure out what he wants might be the best course of action. Still, people will patiently be waiting to see what happens with the Chiefs and Kelce.