The Kansas City Chiefs are still feeling the emotions of losing Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce is one of the players still talking about it. The way Kelce is talking about it isn't sad, instead, he sees a silver lining in all of this.

“It's f—— football, man,” Kelce said on the New Heights show. “I know I'm saying that because I lost the f—— game, and I'm gonna act like it didn't mean the entire world, but it's my third in three years. I've had so much success playing this game. It still means the world, and it always will, and this one's gonna f—— hurt just like Tampa did… but this game is just our job. My life is still beautiful. I come home to an amazing household of family and friends that actually love me, and that's the beauty of going through a hard time like this.

“I'm not going to sit here and act like the world is over because of this thing.”

Though it may have been a tough loss, Kelce knows that there's more to life than football. With that statement alone, it can have many people thinking about his future, as rumors ramped up on if that would be his last game. Kelce seems to still have a lot of game left in him, and he has an entire offseason to make that decision.

Did Travis Kelce play his last game for Chiefs?

The topic that everyone has been discussing before and after the Super Bowl is whether Travis Kelce would be done playing after the game. Kelce has addressed it several times, and he recently discussed it on his podcast.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the league over the course of his career, and there's no doubt that he has given a lot to the game of football. He's shown that he has different avenues to go into outside of football, and he might lean into those things and hang the jersey up.