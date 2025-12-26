The smoke billowed and the lights flashed as Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was introduced at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. While it remains unclear if it would be his last holiday game, one thing is for sure: Kelce will always miss the feeling of stepping on the field.

The Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos on Thursday amid the rumors that Kelce will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old tight end has evaded the matter, reiterating that he will announce the decision at the right time. But with the Chiefs already out of contention for the playoffs, many believe that it only made the decision easier for Kelce.

But in the meantime, Kelce soaked up every moment as he entered their home stadium against the Broncos.

Could this be the last time Travis Kelce is introduced at Arrowhead Stadium? DENvsKC on Prime Video

Fans took to X to express their admiration for the 11-time Pro Bowler, who has definitely made his mark with the Chiefs.

“The salute said it all. I love you, man!” said @BALLBAKEDTAKES.

“Retirement at Arrowhead would be heavy,” added @remiaxyz.

“Retire, marry your girl, and get fitted for your HOF jacket. Great career,” posted @shhhantell.

“If this really is the end of the Kelce era in KC, is he officially the greatest tight end to ever play the game?” asked @MaaduOfficial.

“One of the best to ever do it. Love you, Mr. Travis,” posted @quinnwillwin2.

Kelce helped the Chiefs win three championships, with many regarding him as the greatest tight end in league history.

Fans also believe that retirement has become more appealing for Kelce after his engagement with pop icon Taylor Swift in August.