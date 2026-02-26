In less than a few hours after Friday-Night SmackDown, WWE is all set to host the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago, Illinois. Set to take place in CM Punk's hometown, both Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, are scheduled for a title match on the show.

Elimination Chamber 2026 is set to take place from United Center in Chicago, IL, on Feb. 28, 2026. Taking place exactly one month after the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the upcoming event will be available for fans to stream on ESPN in the US and on Netflix in several major international markets. The PLE is set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT, and 12:00 AM GMT.

Featuring a brief 4-match card, fans will witness six men and women collide inside the destructive Elimination Chamber for a WrestleMania 42 title shot, while AJ Lee will challenge Becky Lynch for the women's Intercontinental title, and CM Punk looks forward to defending his World Heavyweight title against Finn Bálor. The PLE is also scheduled to reveal the contents of the mystery box, the speculations for which could be found here.

Here are ClutchPoints' predictions for Elimination Chamber 2026.

1. Women's Elimination Chamber match

Since winning the Women's title from Tiffany Stratton last year in 2025, Jade Cargill has had just one title defense against Jordynne Grace. Holding the title for several months now, Cargill will now be looking forward to a worthy challenger at WrestleMania 42. Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan selected Stephanie Vaquer as her opponent for WrestleMania 42, leaving Cargill's spot empty.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez are all set to clash against one another for a future title shot. While all six women have proved themselves recently, only one gets to walk out of the chamber as the winner.

James and Giulia are presently engaged in a tag team feud against tag champions Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky. This ongoing rivalry could rule them out from participating in a WrestleMania 42 Women's title match. Rodriguez, however, nearly won the Royal Rumble until Liv Morgan eliminated her. The Judgment Day member's recent brief title feud with Vaquer on RAW also makes her chances of winning very slim. Alexa Bliss and Flair are also involved in a tag team feud, which possibly rules Bliss out as a winner as well.

Out of all the women, only Tiffany Stratton emerges as a potential Superstar to win the match and challenge Cargill at WrestleMania 42. Stratton has yet to receive a rematch for her title loss. Stratton now looks forward to winning the chamber match and earning her rematch.

Our prediction: Tiffany Stratton def. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez.

2. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch – WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Following a much-talked-about return last year, it would be surprising for WWE to leave AJ Lee out of the WrestleMania 42 match card. Engaged in a rivalry with Becky Lynch for months now, Lee now looks forward to challenging Lynch for her Women's Intercontinental title.

Lynch is a heel, and a loss at this point in her career will not hurt her momentum. Lee can steal a quick victory over Lynch at the PLE, before carrying it forward and possibly defending the title at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Our prediction: AJ Lee def. Becky Lynch.

3. Finn Bálor vs. CM Punk – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Article Continues Below

It is about time Finn Bálor gets back in the main event scene and earns back his long-lost respect. Arguably one of the most talented Superstars on the roster, Bálor has recently found himself lost in WWE's deep roster of talent.

After earning his way back to the top ahead of WWE's European tour, Bálor currently finds himself in a tense relationship with both CM Punk and members of The Judgment Day. With him looking for a way to win the gold, Bálor could burn his bridge with The Judgment Day.

While many fans think this is a filler feud for Punk ahead of his WrestleMania 42 main event against Roman Reigns, the Stamford-based promotion can surprise fans by having Bálor pick up the victory and making the WrestleMania 42 main event a triple threat. Although that seems very unlikely based on another report related to Cody Rhodes.

Currently, the most likely outcome of the match looks like Punk retaining his title over the inaugural Universal Champion.

Our prediction: CM Punk def. Finn Bálor.

4. Men's Elimination Chamber match

Six men are set to collide against each other inside the steel structure for a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams will compete against each other for a title shot.

Evans and Williams are still very early into their main roster run and are two of the most unlikely Superstars to win the match. While many fans expect LA Knight to win, his current booking history and rumors about a Brock Lesnar match don't suggest so. Jey Uso is the current tag-team champion with Jimmy Uso and is not likely to emerge victorious out of the match.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes remain two of the most favorite stars to win the Chamber match. While reports currently suggest a triple threat between Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at WrestleMania 42, fans could witness Orton turn heel at the PLE after losing to Rhodes and possibly insert himself in the WrestleMania 42 title match as well, making it a fatal four-way.

Our prediction: Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams.